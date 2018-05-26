Drake Sends $100K Invoice To Pusha T’s Label For ‘Career Reviving’ — See The Shady Pic

The feuding continues! Drake apparently just sent just sent Pusha T’s label an invoice asking for $100K after his diss track dropped! Check it out!

It looks like Drake‘s ready to keep on dragging Pusha T, 41, and Kanye West, 40! Drizzy posted a eyebrow-raising photo on Instagram just hours after dropping his new diss track “Duppy Freestyle”! In the image is what appears to be an invoice from Drake’s label OVO Sound to Ye and Pusha’s G.O.O.D. Music for $100,000! So, what services has the 31-year-old rapper provided that he’d like compensation for? “Promotional assistance and career reviving.” Oh snap!

But the shadiness doesn’t end there! Drake tagged Pusha on the post and captioned the image, “You’re welcome.” Just wow. It looks like he’s settling in for some ugly business between him and the G.O.O.D. family. This all appears to begin with Pusha’s new track “Infared,” in which he claims Drake uses a ghostwriter. In mere hours, Drizzy had an answer for him, naturally all freestyle!

You’re welcome. 🦉 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 25, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

“So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of V’s, what do you really think of the n***a that’s making your beats?” he raps on the track. “I’ve done things for him I thought he never would need. Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me. I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat.” This swipe is also directed a Kanye who admitted that Drake helped write his track “Father Stretch My Hand.”

But the shots didn’t end there. Drake also called out Ye and Pusha for being jealous of him. “Don’t know why the f**k you n***as listen to Denim or Steve. Must’ve had your Infrared wrong, now your head in the beam. Ya’ll are the spitting image of whatever jealousy breeds,” he rhymes. “Don’t push me when I’m in album mode. You are not even top 5 as far as your label talent goes.” Yikes. Stay tuned for G.O.O.D.’s response.