Celebs Showing Off Their Abs In Knotted T-Shirts — Jenna Dewan, Halsey & More

Newly single Jenna Dewan recently stepped out baring her abs while wearing a sexy knotted crop top! Check out all of your favorite celebs who have rocked this hot look!

Jenna Dewan, 37, showed off her incredible physique recently while out and about donning a very revealing crop top. While doing some errands, Jenna decided to tie her T-shirt into a knot and put her amazing abs on display. Seriously, 37? She doesn’t look a day over 27! However, this age-defying beauty is not the only celeb who has flawlessly pulled off this ab-displaying fashion choice! While you start rolling up your own crop top, since summer is just around the bend, check out our gallery above to see all of your favorite stars who have rocked this look!

Not only has Jenna been seen wearing a knotted T-shirt, but so has Halsey, 23. The singer was seen wearing a knotted striped top while showing off her underwear underneath a pair of see-through pants. Also joining them on this list is none other than Miley Cyrus! Not only did Miley rock this look, she did so while braless. But they’re not alone in this ab-baring trend. Model Gigi Hadid, 23, painted the town red in London while wearing a knotted T-shirt! And the Queen of Knotted T-shirts, Britney Spears, has frequently shown off her incredible physique with this look.

But the list doesn’t end there! Other models like Emily Ratajkowski, 26, who also happens to be our Instagram Queen of the Week, and Karlie Kloss, 25, have also successfully pulled off the knotted crop top outfit. Seriously, it’s hard to choose who looks the best wearing a knotted T-shirt! Don’t make us choose! We’ll keep you posted if any new celebrities decide to try out this fun, sexy fashion trend!