Find Out!
Hollywood Life

Tropical Cyclone Mekunu: Where It’s Headed, How Long It’ll Last & Everything Else To Know

Tropical Cyclone Mekunu
REX/Shutterstock
This satellite image provided by the U.S. Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center shows Cyclone Mekunu over the Yemeni island of Socotra in the Arabian Sea as it heads for the coast of Oman on Thursday morning at 12:00 p.m. GMT on Oman Cyclone - 24 May 2018
Workers take a rest in a school turned into a shelter in Salalah, Oman, . Cyclone Mekunu pounded the Yemeni island of Socotra in the Arabian Sea on Thursday morning, lashing it with heavy rain and strong winds as the powerful storm remained on a path to strike Oman this weekend. At least 17 people were reported missing Cyclone, Salalah, Oman - 25 May 2018
A man walks down the stormy beach at a hotel in Salalah, Oman, . Cyclone Mekunu will be "extremely severe" when it crashes into the Arabian Peninsula this weekend, meteorologists warned Friday, after earlier thrashing the Yemeni island of Socotra Cyclone, Salalah, Oman - 25 May 2018
A member of staff removes the rain water covered a corridor at a hotel in Salalah, Oman, . Cyclone Mekunu will be "extremely severe" when it crashes into the Arabian Peninsula this weekend, meteorologists warned Friday, after earlier thrashing the Yemeni island of Socotra Cyclone, Salalah, Oman - 25 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

A life-threatening storm is set to hit Oman after traveling over the Arabian sea on May 25. Learn more about Tropical Cyclone Mekunu, which could bring over a year’s worth of rain in one day.

The entire country of Oman is in grave danger as Tropical Cyclone Mekunu travels over the Arabian sea. The cyclone is set to bring powerful landfall that hasn’t been seen in that part of the Arabian Peninsula since the 1950s, according to the Weather Channel. As of late morning on May 25, local time (Oman is eight hours ahead of United States ET), the cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 105mph, as an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” by the Indian Meteorological Department — the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane.

The center of the storm is currently about 85 miles south-southwest of Salalah, Oman — the third-largest city in the country, with a population of over 300,000 people. It’s also a popular tourist destination. Meteorologists are expecting damaging winds as the center of the storm reaches southwest Oman. Power outages are likely, as well as storm surge flooding in low-lying coastal areas. Life-threatening flash floods are likely in normally dry areas. Wave heights of 26 to 29 feet are expected off the coasts of Dhofar and Al-Wusta Governorates, according to the Sultanate’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

Five inches of rain is expected in southwest Oman, far eastern Yemen, and southeast Saudi Arabia through Sunday, May 27. This is the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain for the area, or more.

Seventeen people are currently missing on Socotra Island in the Arabian Sea, where the cyclone has already hit. The missing persons were in boats that capsized or or vehicles that were washed away in floods, according to Yemen’s pro-government SABA news agency. Yemen’s government has called it a “disaster zone.” A Yemeni man on Socotra, who spoke to the Weather Channel on the condition of anonymity, said floods are everywhere, washing away cars. “More than 200 families have been displaced from their homes in the suburbs of Hadibu and areas close to the northern coast. Two Indian cargo ships have gone missing, losing five of their crew members.”