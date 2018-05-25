Shawn Mendes Fans Are Convinced His New Song ‘Why’ Is All About Camila Cabello — See Lyrics

Shawn Mendes just dropped his new album and fans are convinced that the song ‘Why’ is all about his unrequited love for Camila Cabello. We’ve got the lyrics that have Shawmila shippers going wild.

Shawn Mendes‘ fans REALLY want to believe that he’s madly in love with Camila Cabello, 20. The 19-year-old just dropped Shawn Mendes The Album on May 25 and people are pointing to the track “Why” as being all about the “Havana” singer. The two have been rumored to be an item in the past, even though they’ve never came out as a couple. Thus, Shawmila fans are going berserk that he’s declaring his love for her in the song. The lyrics point towards wanting someone so much but that neither person will make the first move. In the soulful tune he reflects on how much no other woman could compare to a certain someone.

Here’s a sampling of the lyrics that have Shawmila shippers going wild:

“I know a girl, she’s like a curse

We want each other, no one will break first

So many nights, trying to find someone new

They don’t mean nothing compared to her, and I know

When people ask about us now, we just brush it off

I don’t know why we act like it means nothing at all

I wish that I could tell you that you’re all that I want, yeah”

In the second verse he makes it clear that the song is about a fellow performer with the lines “When I hear you sing, it gets hard to breathe. Can’t help but think every song’s about me.” WHOA! No wonder fans are going wild with the theory its about Camila, because how many other female singers could he be talking about? Folks have speculated that her song “All These Years” is about Shawn, and that this is his response tune.

@Camila_Cabello – All These Years @ShawnMendes – Why

…

do you guys see the connection here?!?? or is it just me??#ShawnMendesTheAlbum pic.twitter.com/1by0h4DGs5 — NISy & darV (@optimistshawn) May 25, 2018

“’Why’ by Shawn Mendes was written about Camila Cabello and that’s the tea,” a user named Jocelyn wrote. A woman named Miranda commented, “We all know ‘Wh’y is for @ Camila_Cabello duh.” Another user joked, “I’m not saying ‘Why’ by Shawn Mendes is about Camila Cabello, but it’s about Camila Cabello.” Another fan wrote “‘Why’ by Shawn Mendes is about Camila Cabello. You can’t change my mind.”

The two have been friends for years, even though fans have been hoping for something more. In 2016 Shawn told PEOPLE, “We’re just really close friends. She is one of those people who is just very easy to connect with and still, to this day, is one of my greatest friends. You find that instant connection with people, and she’s one of them.” The pair sat front row alongside pal Taylor Swift, 28, at the May 20 Billboard Music Awards and wildly cheered on each other’s performances. But didn’t put on any displays of PDA that there’s something more than friendship and mutual admiration.