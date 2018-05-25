Nick Diaz: UFC Star Arrested For Domestic Battery By Strangulation In Las Vegas

Nick Diaz is in trouble again but this time its not with the UFC. He was arrested by Las Vegas PD on felony charges of domestic battery by strangulation.

UFC fighter Nick Diaz, 34, just got cleared to return to the Octagon last month after sitting out a year for a doping violation. Now it looks like his comeback isn’t going to be happening anytime soon as he’s been arrested on domestic violence charges. Las Vegas Metro PD was dispatched to his home around 7pm local time on May 24, and subsequently took him into custody on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and first-degree domestic battery, per online records. The first offense is a felony and carries jail time. MMA Fighting has confirmed that Diaz is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center. His bail has been set at $18K and his first court appearance will be on May 26.

Story developing…..