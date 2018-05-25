This is a brand-new track that you’re going to need to add to your playlist ASAP. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering actor Mehcad Brooks’ new single ‘Arrested,’ which was written by Wyclef Jean!

Happy new music Friday! HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting Supergirl star Mehcad Brooks’ new song “Arrested.” From Mehcad’s vocals to the beachy beat, this song is so catchy. Once you start listening to this track, which has such an amazing message, you’ll be instantly hooked.

“‘Arrested’ is about this movement of love that’s sweeping across the country and the powers and institutions that would try to stop that love from spreading,” Mehcad says. “Being arrested is symbolic in any protest. We have to be willing to be who and what we are loudly enough that all our old institutions hear us loud and clear.”

“Arrested” was written by the legendary Wyclef Jean. To have the rapper’s name on the project was a “dream come true” for Mehcad. “I grew up listening to Wyclef Jean, he’s inspired and informed so much of my music,” Mehcad continues. “To have the opportunity to work with him is not only a dream come true, its surreal. I feel like a teenager in a weed store.”

His first single, “Tears Away,” has over 1 million plays on Spotify. “Arrested” marks Mehcad’s sixth total single. His combination of dance, rock, blues, R&B, and hip hop creates a unique fans that has fans begging for more music from the artist.

In addition to his music, Mehcad can currently be seen on The CW’s Supergirl as James Olsen. He’s also known for his roles as Matthew Applewhite on Desperate Housewives and Terrence King on Necessary Roughness. Mehcad is a jack of all trades! We can’t wait to see what else he has in store for us!