LeBron James Wants Tristan Thompson To Wipe Cheating Scandal From His Mind For Next Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be out of the NBA finals if they lose to the Celtics tonight. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how LeBron James is telling Tristan Thompson to get his cheating scandal out of his head.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers lose their May 25 playoff game against the Boston Celtics, they will miss out on the NBA finals for the first time in three years. Captain LeBron James has been carrying the team throughout the playoffs and desperately needs other players to step up. That includes Tristan Thompson, 27, who had a pathetic game five scoring only one point in 26 minutes of play. Bron wants to make sure his teammates put aside any family drama or personal issues to save their playoff hopes. That includes getting Tristan to forget that baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, openly shaded him earlier in the day in a wedding anniversary message to sister Kim. She still seems pretty pissed about his alleged cheating scandal.

“LeBron James has told his teammates that relationships and family concerns or issues and any other drama that might be happening in their lives doesn’t matter today. It’s all about basketball and getting the win over the Celtics to extend their playoff campaign. That is the only concern that should be on their minds. He wants the best out of Tristan and everyone else because the next two games will determine if he stays with Cleveland past this season,” a source close to the NBA superstar tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. LeBron has an option to leave the Cavs after this season and is sick of the team relying solely on his performances to advance in the playoffs, as he’s getting minimal assistance from the rest of the squad.

“The focus that LeBron has on tonight’s game is maybe the most he has ever had in his whole career and he is stressing that Tristan and everyone else have that same focus. It’s a do or die night, that is the mentality LeBron is trying to address to the locker room,” our insider adds. On the upside, throughout this series the home team has come out triumphant and the Cavs are playing at home tonight. On the downside, if they win the series moves back to Boston for the decisive game 7 so the Celtics can still take the series and move on to the NBA finals.