Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Fights Throwing Off His NBA Game? She’s ‘Blaming Herself’

Tristan Thompson has been playing like garbage in the Cavs playoffs against the Celtics. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his fights with Khloe Kardashian are affecting his game.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to make it past the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Tristan Thompson is going to really have to step up his game. The 27-year-old was awful in the Cavs’ game five loss where in 26 minutes of play he only managed to score one point. Ever since his alleged cheating scandal broke, his play has been pretty bad, and the fights at home with baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, are getting in his head. “Khloe has been doing her absolute best to be supportive of Tristan during the playoffs but she’s human. She’s dealing with so many tough things right now. As much as she wants to make this peaceful little bubble for her and Tristan and (daughter) True it’s not easy and there are times she cracks and the heavier feelings bubble up. It’s simply impossible for Khloe to keep it all totally bottled up the way she would like to,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“As a result there’ve been lots of big emotional scenes between her and Tristan, it’s been stressful for both of them. The saddest part about all of it is that Khloe has found a way to blame herself in all of this. Every time they fight she feels like she’s letting the Cavs down because she worries it will take Tristan’s mind off his game. She’s beating herself up really bad, it’s heartbreaking,” our insider adds.

The Cavs could get eliminated from going to the NBA finals with a loss on May 25, yet earlier in the day Khloe seemed to shade Tristan big time. Her sister Kim — who openly called Tristan’s cheating scandal “f**ked up’ — showed off an Instagram video of a bouquet of flowers that Khloe sent her for her fourth wedding anniversary with Kanye West. The note said “Happy anniversary Kimye. Love always wins!!” Khloe then signed it, “Love KoKo and True.” Yep, no mention of Tristan whatsoever making it seem like they’re not a couple. Khloe and Kim had to have known that the very public omission would get in Tristan’s head with such a passive-aggressive note. We’ll see how badly it affects him when the Cavs take on the Celtics at home in game six tonight.