Katherine Langford Confirming She’s Out Of ’13 Reasons Why’s Potential S3? — Her Touching Tribute

Hannah Baker is beloved by ’13 Reasons Why’ fans, but a cryptic post from star Katherine Langford may have just confirmed that she won’t be back should the show be renewed for a third season.

We love you, Katherine Langford — do we have to let you go? That’s the question on the mind of every 13 Reasons Why fan after the star posted a touching tribute to her character, Hannah Baker, on Instagram on May 25. Sharing a photo of the memorial created for her character, who commits suicide in the first season of the Netflix hit, Katherine shared the infamous line spoken in the season 2 finale at Hannah’s funeral, by her love left behind Clay. “Hannah…I love you…and I let you go,” she writes, before diving into a tribute to her time on the show, leaving many to think that she’s officially saying good-bye to Hannah, even if the show is picked up for a third season.

“Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you,” she posted, speaking about wrapping the last season of 13 Reasons. “As most of you know 13 Reasons Why was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2. Thankyou to Netflix… the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last 2 years so special.” Yeah, all of that surely SOUNDS like a fond and final farewell to Hannah Baker — but how can that be?!

Fans of course were thrilled that the creators found a way to return Hannah to them in season 2, by means of ghostly figure that Clay sees as he further tries to put the pieces together about the events that lead to her death. While so much of the season was moving, and others very difficult to watch, perhaps the hardest scene for Clannah fans to endure was Hannah’s funeral, where Clay gives her eulogy. Quoting his moving words, while incredibly sweet, does feel very final.

“Hannah Baker came into my life at the end of one summer like a star that fell to earth,” Clay said. “She was funny and smart and moody and maddening and beautiful. And I loved her. I loved her so much. And I ask her every day why she did what she did, but I get no answers. She took those with her when she went, leaving me, all of us, angry, empty, and confused. And I know that hurt won’t ever go away, but there will come a day where I don’t feel it every minute, and the anger won’t be so hot. The other feelings will fade, and I will be left with only love. A good friend once said to me, ‘I can love you and still let you go.’ So, Hannah, I love you, and I let you go. I will miss you, and I hope that wherever you go next, you feel peace. You feel safe in a way you never did here. Wherever you go next, I hope that you know that I love you.”

However, we should point out that Netflix has yet to announce any plans to renew the show for a season 3, so perhaps this may be a Katherine getting ahead of herself. Still, regardless if the show returns or not, she’s promised her fans big things to come. “Regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact,” she added. “Whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you”