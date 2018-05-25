Kanye West came to win ‘Celebrity Family Feud!’ Watch him hilariously answer the first question and wipe competitor Kris Jenner out of the water in the first look of the episode!

The Kardashian and the West families face off on Celebrity Family Feud on Sunday, June 10, and based on the new teaser, you’re not going to want to miss this episode. Kris Jenner shared the first look on her Instagram account, and the clip makes it incredibly clear that Kanye West came to win. The footage starts with host Steve Harvey asking Kris and Kanye to name a reason they think Steve would be a good kisser. The “Famous” rapper doesn’t even hesitate before slamming that button and responding, “Lips.” Steve gives him a look, but ‘Ye just says, “”I’m here to win bro. I’m here to win.” Yeah, he is!

As we previously reported, Kim Kardashian decided to play against her biological fam and team up with her husband. After seeing this clip, she might’ve made the right choice! The rest of Team West includes Kanye’s aunt Kim Wallace, his cousin Jalil Peraza, and Ricky Anderson. Team Kardashian is pretty stacked with a set up including the momager, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, cousin Cici Bussey, and Kim’s best friend Jonathan Cheban, who flew in just for the taping.

Kim shared behind-the-scenes footage on Snapchat back in February while they were taping the episode. It was being filmed just 23 days after Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster, which likely explains why she’s missing from the Kardashian team. Her snaps also revealed just how much of a Family Feud nut her hubby is. “So if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” she said. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment.” He definitely looked super happy in the teaser!

The episode airs Sunday, June 10 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.