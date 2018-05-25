Hugh Grant, 57, Marries Longtime Girlfriend Anna Eberstein, 39, After 6 Years Of Dating

Congrats are in order! Beloved Brit Hugh Grant has tied the knot for the first time with girlfriend and the mother of 3 of his children, Anna Eberstein! Here’s the scope on their wedding!

OMG! Hugh Grant and his Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein were married on Friday, May 25, according to People. The ceremony took place at the Chelsea Register Office in London. The couple has 3 children together on top of 2 children he has from a previous relationship. The 57-year-old Love Actually star was spotted exiting the office with Anna wearing a blue suit and a blue tie while Anna kept things fairly casual in a white mini skirt and a light-blue blouse. This was definitely a more laid-back English ceremony than the one last weekend! Head here to see photos of the wedding party!

Word of this wedding first broke on May 21, when their wedding banns, a public notice displayed in the register’s office, found its way into several British newspapers.