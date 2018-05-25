Harvey Weinstein Could Face 20 Years In Jail For Rape Charges: ‘He’s An Animal’, Says Top Lawyer

A top lawyer in NY has told us EXCLUSIVELY that Harvey Weinstein could get decades in prison if convicted on his horrific rape and misconduct charges. Here’s why.

We now know that Harvey Weinstein, 66, was charged with first-degree and third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree on May 25 after surrendering to police in New York City. Weinstein was arraigned and made agreements to wear an electronic ankle monitor, pay a $1 million bail, and not leave the states of New York and Connecticut. But what will happen when he’s facing a jury in court for sentencing? The disgraced Hollywood mogul is expected to plead not guilty, but if convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, according to top NY lawyer Raoul Felder, who spoke to HollywoodLife about the situation EXCLUSIVELY.

Felder, who called Weinstein an “animal” for doing “the worst you can do to a woman,” believes that he could get 10 to 20 years in prison if found guilty on the charges. “It’s a very serious crime,” Felder told us EXCLUSIVELY. “No judge is going to have sympathy for him. I think he will get 20 years [in prison]. Whatever happens, he’s going to be an old man before he gets out, if he’s convicted. He’s probably going to get sentenced to 10 to 20 years if they’re going to give him the upper most limit. That’s probably the highest sentencing he can get for this.”

Weinstein was arrested and charged for allegedly forcing model Lucia Evans to perform oral sex on him in 2004, and for allegedly raping another model. Over 80 women have come forward following bombshell reports from The New York Times and The New Yorker to accuse Weinstein of alleged sexual harassment, abuse, and misconduct. They claim that he abused his position as one of the most powerful people in Hollywood to intimidate and coerce them. His alleged victims include Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, and more actresses who were allegedly preyed on early in their careers. A trial date for Weinstein has not yet been set.