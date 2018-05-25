Harvey Weinstein Surrenders To Police In NYC & Is Awaiting Official Charges

Accused sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein officially turned himself into police on May 25. He is expected to face various criminal charges.

Harvey Weinstein, 66, turned himself in to police in New York City related to sexual misconduct charges on May 25. He exited a black SUV at the precinct around 7:30 a.m. From there, he’ll head to Manhatthan Criminal Court, where he’ll formally be presented with his charges after model Lucia Evans told investigators that Weinstein allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

Over sixty other women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein following reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 from a number of women, including young actresses with whom he worked, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Uma Thurman. Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual assault, harassment, an other forms of sexual misconduct. He has “unequivocally denied” all accusations, and reportedly sought treatment, according to his rep, though it’s unclear what treatment that means.

Weinstein’s alleged misconduct catalyzed the #MeToo movement and later, Time’s Up, as more and more women (and some men) came forward publicly to share their own experiences with sexual harassment and assault. Weinstein’s arrest and charges come shortly after The Wall Street Journal reported that federal prosecutors in New York have started a sex-crimes investigation involving the producer. The US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York is investigating, in part, whether Weinstein enticed or persuaded women to cross state lines with the intent of committing a sex crime, according to WSJ. This is potentially a federal offense.