Nicki Minaj & Eminem Dating? She Says They’re In A Relationship & Fans Are Freaking Out

Wait, what? After she’s been involved with Safaree Samuels, Meek Mill and Nas, did Nicki Minaj just reveal that her newest hip-hop love is…Eminem?!

Nicki Minaj, 35, left her Barbz shook after posting an Instagram video promoting her appearance on YG’s new song, “Big Bank.” In the May 25 clip, Nicki lip-syncs to her lines on the track, which also features 2 Chainz and Big Sean. “#BIGBANK OUT NOW!!!!!! @yg @2chainz @bigsean Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!,” she captioned the video. The term “bagged an Em” had one fan asked an obvious question: “You dating Eminem???”

“Yes,” Nicki replied in the comments, seemingly “confirming” that she and the 45-year-old rap icon are together. Or, she could have been trolling for someone who took her lyrics literally. Either way, fans were freaking. “Sooooo, Nicki Minaj and Eminem dating now!? Confirmed by her via comment on her IG page?! Wow! Shocker!!!,” tweeted @crownme_cute, while @springbell couldn’t believe it. “ ‘nicki minaj is dating eminem’ huh/ pardon? what? thats a simulation glitch. Sorry What?” “Nicki Minaj and eminem are dating am I gonna hear about a different couple I never expected everyday now.”

“dawg tell me this Eminem + Nicki thing a joke,” begged @_TVDE. Well, TVDE, don’t jump out the window yet. It’s more than likely that Nicki was just trolling in the comments, and that her verse on “Big Bank” was probably just her flaunting her wealth through some cunning lyricism. “Back again / Back to back Maybach, stack the M’s / Told em’ I met Slim Shady, bag the M / Once he go black, he’ll be back again,” she raps, which as Genius point out, “M” is a “double entendre” for both the millions she’s earning and the M-logo of Mercedes’ line of high-end luxury cars. So, to explain the joke, she goes from bagging “Ms” as in millions to bagging “Em” as in Eminem.

What if Nicki was serious? She’s been romantically linked to Drake, Meek Mill and Nas, but in May 2017, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she wanted to take a break from dating. “I’m just chilling right now, I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men, I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for [Nas],” she said, per LAD Bible. Meanwhile, Em said in 2017 that “dating’s just not where I’m at lately.” Well, it’s a new year and who knows? Maybe Nicki has decided to make an exception for Em?