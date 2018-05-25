Ellen Pompeo’s Purse Was Stolen While She Was In Italy — Is She OK?

Super scary. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo revealed that she was robbed during a trip to Italy. Here’s what she said about the shocking incident.

Ellen Pompeo‘s Italian getaway took a terrifying turn on Friday, May 25, when her purse was stolen while she was out and about in Florence. “My purse was stolen from right under my nose!! I blame the rose!! But Grazia to whoever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly intact,” the Grey’s Anatomy star captioned a photo of 2 Italian police officers. That’s a relief! “I was tracking my phone and chasing you down…had I caught you… it would not have ended well for you… I am nice but let’s not forget my heritage… NAPOLITANO….” It certainly sounds like she was able to keep her sense of humor throughout this ordeal!

“Also I hope you were smiling because e Sarai catturato perche sei in macchina. Please forgive my horrible Italian,” the 48-year-old actress added. We believe she’s saying that the thief might have been caught on camera, via E! News. Apparently the Florence Police Department caught wind of her post because they reposted it with this caption: “#Thankyou @EllenPompeo #GreysAnatomy Happy to know the #Police in #Florence helped you.”

“Cmon Ellen! You didn’t hit up your boy for an Italian translation?” co-star Giacomo Gianniotta also weighed in on the incident, telling Ellen he’s coming to Italy soon and he’ll be on the lookout for the crook! “Haha I’ll be there in July and I’ll be on the prowl for your boy, he don’t stand a chance. Glad you are safe!” Awww!