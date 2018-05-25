Drake Slams Kanye West & Pusha T In New Song ‘Duppy Freestyle’ — Listen To His Epic Disses

WHOA! Drake has fired off a diss track at Kanye West and Pusha T after getting slammed in the rapper’s new song ‘Infrared.’ We’ve got the wild lyrics to Drizzy’s ‘Duppy Freestyle,’ right here.

Pusha T just dropped his new Kanye West produced album Daytona on May 25, and seemed to diss Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter in the song “Infrared.” Within hours Drizzy made a clap back freestyle track to prove Ye and Pusha absolutely wrong, that he does his own rhymes and came HARD for them. In the new track “Duppy Freestyle” the 31-year-old rapper namechecks Ye directly and also mentions “Infrared.” In his intro Drake says “I’m in shock. The nerve, the audacity Okay,” and then really lets loose, hammering at Kanye with a reference to his song “Father Stretch My Hands.”

“So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of V’s

What do you really think of the n***a that’s making your beats?

I’ve done things for him I thought he never would need

Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me

I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat”

Then Drake comes at both Pusha and Kanye by claiming they’re jealous, calling out the song “Infrared.”

“Don’t know why the fuck you n***as listen to [?]

Must’ve had your Infrared wrong, now your head on the beam

Ya’ll are the spitting image of whatever jealousy breeds

Don’t push me when I’m in album mode

You are not even top 5 as far as your label talent goes”

BALLER!!! Drizzy then goes on to call out Pusha and Kanye for their accusation in Infrared that he doesn’t write his own rhymes.

“Yeah, who gassed you to play with me?

Man, you made this shit easy as ABCs

Whoever supposedly making me hits

My hooks did it

My lyrics did it

My spirit did it

I’m fearless with it”

You can listen to the whole track here.

Did Kanye and Pusha not pay attention to Drake’s 2015 feud with Meek Mill after the Philly rapper accused him of using a ghostwriter? Drizzy absolutely buried Meek with two clap back songs “Charged Up” and “Back To Back.” It’s good to see he’s still got the fire in him, coming at Ye and Pusha in an epic diss track within hours of “Infrared” dropping.