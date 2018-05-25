Cressida Bonas: Prince Harry’s Ex Admits She Dreaded Attending His Wedding For Just 1 Reason

Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, was one of the guests at the royal wedding, and she revealed in a diary post the reason why she wasn’t exactly thrilled to attend her ex’s nuptials — and the reason will shock you!

There’s no bad blood between Prince Harry, 33, and ex Cressida Bonas, 29. She may have been a little nervous to attend Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, 36, but it wasn’t because she didn’t want to see her ex marry another woman. It was because of the whole HAT situation!

“Hats. Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind,” Cressida wrote in a diary post for Spectator. “Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”

Prince Harry and Cressida started dating in 2012 and broke up in 2014. Despite the split, a source told PEOPLE that the two were still “very much the best of friends.” Their friendship has remained intact over the years, so she was one of the lucky ones to score an invite to the royal wedding.

Prince Harry’s other ex, Chelsy Davy, 32, was also one of the guests at the royal wedding. The two exes reportedly shared a tearful phone call one day before Harry married the love of his life, Meghan. “It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on,” a family friend told Vanity Fair. “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding.”