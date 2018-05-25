Ellen DeGeneres is the queen of scare pranks, and she got BTS good when they appeared on her show May 25. Watch here!

The guys of BTS stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview, which airs May 25, and they officially fell victim to an Ellen DeGeneres scare prank! As Ellen was closing down the interview with the guys, they were completely caught off guard when a man dressed as a BTS superfan popped out of a box next to the couch they were sitting on. The looks on their faces were PRICELESS! Several of the guys even screamed out loud, and it took them a few minutes to recover. Epic!

Of course, this is something Ellen has been doing with her celebrity guests for years, but it’s just something they never see coming! Taylor Swift has been a victim countless times, while Ellen has also played scare pranks on Selena Gomez, Vince Vaughn, Adele, Justin Bieber and many others. You can watch the video of BTS getting pranked below…and you don’t want to miss it because it might be one of our favorite reactions yet!

Meanwhile, as always, Ellen tried to get some juicy gossip out of BTS, but the guys wouldn’t budge. She asked if any of them have girlfriends, but rather than answering the question, they just laughed about how she taught them the word “hookup” last time they were on the show.” Womp womp!

It wasn’t all talk, though — the guys also took the stage to perform TWO songs from their latest album, Love Yourself: Tear. Of course, one was their current single, “Fake Love,” and the other was a fan-favorite, “Airplane Pt. 2.” What a show!