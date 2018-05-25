Blac Chyna Claims Kardashians Threatened To Take ‘KUWTK’ From E! Unless Her Show Ended

The legal drama between Blac Chyn and the Kardashians continues! Now she claims Rob’s family threatened to take ‘KUWTK’ from E! if they didn’t pull the plug on ‘Rob & Chyna’! Details!

Blac Chyna, 30, is taking more legal action against the Kardashians regarding the the cancellation of her show Rob & Chyna. She and her lawyer have filed new documents claiming her ex Rob Kardashian, 31, and his family threatened to take their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians from E! unless they ended her’s, according to TMZ. The docs claim that a conspiracy was hatched to keep the real reason Rob & Chyna was cancelled from Chyna. They also claim the show was doing far better than KUWTK and that a season 2 was already in the works when the plug was pulled.

Chyna also says an important meeting took place in January of 2017 involving the Kardashian family and E! executives, when they allegedly demanded her show end. She also points to when the Kardashians “falsely claimed” she was abusive to Rob as a contributing factor to the show’s demise. In the documents, she alleges there’s paperwork proving the Kardashians killed her show. However, Rob’s family has always said the show’s ratings weren’t great and the show could not continue after Chyna got a restraining order against him.

This is just the latest in Chyna’s on-going feud with Rob and the rest of the Kardashian clan for supposedly damaging her career. On top of their show ending, the curvaceous beauty also claims they have damaged her dating life. “She is finding it very hard to date and she wants to date much more but she is blaming her connection with the Kardashians and Rob as a reason that people don’t want to date her,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in January. “She feels that the way she is represented in public doesn’t do her any favors in the dating department. And if there is one thing in 2018 she’d like to change it’s the stigma she has on herself from what she believes is Kardashian created.”