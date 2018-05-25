Brand New Summer Beauty YOU Need NOW — Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty & 85 More Products That Just Dropped

Summer beauty is so fun — with vibrant shades and glowy skincare, you’ll be gorgeous all summer long with these brand new collections from Maybelline, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, NARS & more!

Summer beauty is my favorite and nothing makes me think of a gorgeous day at the beach more than the classic Dolce & Gabbana fragrance Light Blue. This summer, they have a new, limited edition Light Blue Italian Zest. It literally smells like limoncello and basically has me crying over memories from when I studied abroad in Italy. Another all-time favorite with a new twist this summer is NARS. Their latest collaboration, the Erdem for NARS Strange Flowers collection, is completely stunning. The Love Me blush is a pumped up version of my favorite cheek shade of all time — Orgasm.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has a new Beach, Please collection for summer and it. is. amazing. The new Killawatt Foil Highlighters are full of pigment and shine. RiRi’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono just came to do a makeup tutorial with the new shades (watch in the HollywoodLife story highlights on Instagram) and I felt so glowing and gorgeous afterwards! For a more budget friendly option, check out the new City Kits from Maybelline — a favorite of Gigi Hadid, they are full of shimmer and glamour. Don’t forget sunscreen this summer — Supergoop, CeraVe, and Alba Botanica are three brands we love that gave easy-to-apply options.

If you still manage to get too much sun, you can use the cooling and soothing Sephora Collection Watermelon After-Sun Mask to re-hydrate your parched skin. Relax with some Summer Water Rosé, available at Winc, and then drink in even more good vibes with a Gem-Water bottle. Their new Happiness blend has Carnelian, Nephrite Jade, Orange Calcite and Clear Quartz to bring joy and luck to your life. See more of our summer beauty must-haves in the gallery attached!