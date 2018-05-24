Nara Almeida: 5 Things To Know About Brazilian Blogger, 24, Who Tragically Died Of Stomach Cancer

Brazilian fashion blogger, Nara Almeida, is sadly dead at the young age of 24 after a hard-fought battle with stomach cancer. Here’s everything to know.

1. She was open about her illness with fans. After being diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2017, Nara Almeida did not hide the struggles she went through from her fans on social media. She kept a positive outlook throughout her tough fight against the disease, and would often share videos and photos with her followers of the treatment she was enduring throughout her diagnosis. Nara did not hold back from showing the harsh sides of cancer, and was incredibly inspiring for the 10 months she lived with the illness.

2. She had a boyfriend. Before her death, Nara was dating Pedro Rocha for about two years. He was the one who confirmed her sad death on social media May 21. “Unfortunately Nara passed away last night,” he wrote. “After so much fighting, I wanted to have her forever, but she deserved to rest. Her death leaves a huge void in my heart, but it will live forever within me, it will always be my inspiration, making me see the world in a better way.”

3. She was not in good shape for her last month of life. Sadly, Nara’s disease took a major downhill turn in April — so much so, that she even stopped posting on social media after April 24. Still, in her last post, she remained positive and hopeful that the new medicine her doctors were trying would start working.

4. She was a social media influencer. Nara boasted more than 4.5 million followers on her Instagram account before her death. While her page became a place for her to share her story about her illness during the last several months, before that, she was known for posting glam selfies, showing off her style and beauty looks.

5. She was a designer. In addition to her fame on Instagram, Nara was also known for being a clothing designer in Brazil. She designed clothing for the shop Atelie de Nara, which launched in 2014.