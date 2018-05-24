Boba Fett: 5 Things To Know About Character In Newly Announced ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

Another standalone ‘Star Wars’ film is in the work & this one’s all about the bounty hunter Boba Fett! Haven’t heard of him? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered!

Dying to see Solo: A Star Wars Story this weekend?! You are not alone! And now, it looks like another amazing standalone film is on its way! A movie is in the works surrounding Boba Fett, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was a fan favorite character featured in the original trilogy. Not familiar? Never fear, we’ve got all the must-know info!

1) He’s a bounty hunter who worked for Jabba the Hutt. He was first introduced in The Empire Strikes Back when Darth Vader assembled a horde of less than savory guns-for-hire to track down Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Why? Because Vader needed bait to reel in Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), with whom the Emperor had taken a serious interest. Fett his known for his amazing suit despite only saying four lines during his various appearances in the original trilogy.

2) His father was Jango Fett, another notorious bounty hunter. In fact, he was the most famous bounty hunter in the galaxy. Guess that’s why the Republic chose him as the template for their clone army in Attack of the Clones, the second prequel. However, Jango met his end at the hands (and purple lightsaber) of Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) during the Battle of Geonosis, which Boba witnessed. Could his vengeance be what the new film explores? It’s not a bad bet!

3) He took Han Solo back to Jabba after he was frozen in carbonite. As The Empire Strikes Back drew to its shocking conclusion, Han was frozen in carbonite in order to safely travel back to the slug-like gangster on Tatooine. However, when Vader attempted to freeze Luke, it was a colossal failure. But the dark lord was ultimately the winner, taking Luke’s hand and revealing that he is Luke’s father.

4) After Luke Skywalker destroyed the Death Star in A New Hope, it was Boba who revealed the news to Darth Vader, according to the comics. That’s when Vader goes hunting for his son.

5) Although it certainly looks like he died in Return of the Jedi, Disney has since walked that plot point back. Sure, all Star Wars fan remember the epic battle by the Sarlacc pit in which Boba Fett appears to be swallowed up by the Great Pit of Carkoon. However, not long after Disney purchased Lucasfilm, Boba was brought back to life! So the standalone film could take place after the original trilogy!