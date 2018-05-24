Wendy Williams Slams Britney Spears For Denying Ex Federline More Child Support: It’s Disgusting

As Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s child support battle rages on, Wendy Williams is ‘disgusted’ with the singer! She slammed Britney for not being ‘in charge’ of her own life and her kids at age 36!

Wendy Williams, 53, had some harsh words and critical advice for Britney Spears, 36, on her show, May 24, after hearing that the singer isn’t willing to grant Kevin Federline‘s request for more child support. “Britney’s got deal after deal on the table and reportedly she’s making 33 million dollars a year and I’m not counting her money and I don’t want to count her money… Britney, not for nothing, but what kind of woman is not taking care of her own two kids as a full time mother, just asking?” Wendy went off! Federline, 40, and Spears share two sons together, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11.

Wendy went on to question why Britney isn’t in control of major aspects of her life, including her finances. “And, why is your father still in charge of all your money? So, Kevin’s in charge of your boys, your father is in charge of your money, what are you in charge of Britney, at 36-years-old?” the talk show host asked, before laying down the hammer on Brit. “I get it, she’s got her career and the whole bit, but you’re the one who laid down and had two kids, now take care of your kids,” Wendy said, adding, “How about you fight for custody from Kevin?… Very disgusted.”

As you may know, Brit’s father, Jamie Spears took over as conservator of her finances after she suffered serious mental health issues in 2008. And, that subject wasn’t off the table for Wendy. “I like Britney Spears and I believe people can get better with the proper guidance and doctors and stuff, but that was Kevin Federline who stayed with you when you were attacking cars with umbrellas and shaving your head and going off the rails of life,” she said. “I’m just telling Britney, you want to deny this man, just remember this is the same man who can write the book and tell the stories… He’s held your secrets, he’s the sole custody caretaker of your 11 and 12-year-old.” Federline currently has full custody of their sons, according to reports. It’s also important to note that the talk show host presented an argument for both sides of the situaiton.

Federline is now requesting three times the amount Spears already pays him in child support, which is $20,000 ($10,000 per son). The father of six claims he makes less than 1 percent of what Spears does in new court documents filed on May 22 (first obtained by The Blast). He is currently earning $3,000 a month. Federline also claims in the documents that Spears “earns in excess of $34,000,000 per year.”

While Spears has yet to release a statement on the new court docs, she’s reportedly questioning what Federline is doing with the $20,000 she pays him per month. He also has four other kids. “Kevin wants a raise in money and he can’t account for where the $20,000 is going,” a source close to the singer told Entertainment Tonight.