Sandra Bullock & Wendy Williams Wear Same Exact DVF Dress — See Pics

Who wore it better? Both Sandra and Wendy rocked the same dress within one week of each other. So wore rocked this summer dress best?

Sandra Bullock, 53, was a bright and sunny vision, wearing the Diane von Furstenberg Eloise Dress in Walden Marigold on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 17. She paired the look with black, lace-up heels, and sleek and straight hair. The silk crepe dress is the PERFECT outfit for summer — the floral wrap design is easy to throw on and look instantly polished! Sandra stars in the upcoming Oceans 8 movie with an all-star cast including Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna, just to name a few. “It’s scary doing red carpets,” Sandra told 53, was a bright and sunny vision, wearing theEloise Dress in Walden Marigold on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 17. She paired the look with black, lace-up heels, and sleek and straight hair. The silk crepe dress is the PERFECT outfit for summer — the floral wrap design is easy to throw on and look instantly polished! Sandra stars in the upcoming Oceans 8 movie with an all-star cast includingandjust to name a few. “It’s scary doing red carpets,” Sandra told InStyle . “You’re usually in something that doesn’t fit as well as it should, because you ate too much on your last movie. I don’t think anybody feels as good as they might end up looking on the red carpet.” She always looks fabulous to us

Wendy Williams, 53, wore the exact same dress on her show on May 24. She also looked glowing and gorgeous wearing the outfit, and paired it with pretty curls in her hair. We love this dress on both ladies! It’s so chic! The dress costs $498, so it’s an investment, but a DVF wrap dress is a classic style! Since the belt is adjustable, this dress looks great on any body, at any age!

You can also get this floral wrap dress look for less by shopping at Marshalls. I just spoke to Whitney Port about summer style, and she said she goes straight to the “runway” section of the store and always finds great designer pieces for less!