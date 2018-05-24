OKC Mom & Daughter, 12, Shot In Restaurant Mass Shooting Before Civilian Kills Shooter With Gun

A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were injured in a mass shooing in an Oklahoma City restaurant. A bystander with a handgun killed the shooter before he was able to hurt anyone else.

This is just madness. Yet another mass shooting went down on May 24, this time inside an Oklahoma City restaurant. A man walked in to Louie’s Bar and Grill around 6:30pm local time and began opening fire. A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were hit by the gunfire as they were walking in to the restaurant to celebrate her other daughter’s 14th birthday. As the shooter tried to flee, he was taken down by a civilian bystander armed with a handgun. The suspect, a white male, was pronounced dead at the scene, which OKC PD Captain Bo Matthews called “a blessing” during a media briefing. The mother and daughter are in surgery and expected to live, while the only fatality was the shooter.

The mother and grandmother of the two shooting victims told KOCO TV news how she heard about the tragedy. “I had turned my ringer off, and she had called,” the woman said referring to her 14-year-old granddaughter. “I called back and our eldest granddaughter answered the phone… they were taking our daughter [for surgery] she got shot in the arm. Our granddaughter got shot in the stomach and her hip. They were going to Louie’s for a birthday dinner. They were walking into the restaurant and the guy just started shooting and they were the ones who got shot.” How heartbreaking! Imagine going out to a celebratory dinner and having such a horrible act occur.

The popular restaurant along the shores of Lake Hefner was packed with patrons at the time, and they have all been detained as witnesses. While police didn’t know the the identity of the hero who stopped the shooting, Matthews said simply that it was “A civilian who was outside.” Man, talk about being in the right place at the right time, he probably saved lives. The shooting suspect has not been identified and his motive is still unknown. He entered the restaurant wearing earplugs and glasses, although it’s unclear if they were protection or prescription. The OKC restaurant shooting comes just six days after a mass shooting inside a Houston area high school left eight students and two teachers dead.