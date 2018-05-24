Nick Cannon Desperate For 2nd Chance With Mariah Carey After Her 50 Lb Weight Loss: He’s ‘ Waiting’

Nick Cannon wants Mariah Carey back after her inspirational weight loss! A source close to Nick EXCLUSIVELY told HL about how he’s just biding his time before Mariah is single again!

Nick Cannon, 37, may seem like he’s totally rooting for Mariah Carey, 47, and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka to go the distance, but he secretly wants her back now more than ever. A source close to Nick EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how he wants a second chance. “Nick is waiting on the sidelines for things between Mariah and her boyfriend Bryan to go sour,” our source said. “He’s being very slick about it though and is always super friendly with Bryan. He’ll even say stuff like how great they are as a couple, but he’s totally gaming it. He wants to win Mariah’s heart again so he’s waiting patiently for his chance.”

When it comes down to it, Mariah’s incredible transformation and 50 lb. weight loss has made Nick want her back ASAP! “Nick knows Mariah well, and he knows what she likes,” our source went on to say. “He’s being very smart and not coming on too strong, but he’s ready and waiting to swoop as soon as the time is right. Nick never stopped loving Mariah, and seeing her hot and sexy again has him really turned on. Nick’s patiently waiting for his second chance with her.”

In terms of exes getting back together, Nick and Mariah don’t have the worst chances — these two former flames are completely civil and supportive of each other. In fact, the two had recently reunited to take their children — 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — to the Kid’s Choice Awards. The exes even wore matching outfits with each of their kids. Time will tell whether or not Nick gets his wish and the two eventually reunite for good.