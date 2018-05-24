Memorial Day Weekend Sales — How You Can Save Up To 80% At Old Navy, Nordstrom & More

Memorial Day is about honoring our fallen troops, but for many retailers, it’s also a perfect time for a summer sale. See how to save on fashion, beauty and home items below!

Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off for summer, and if you’re like me, you’ve probably procrastinated about buying shorts, swimsuits and sandals! Now that it’s finally warm, you need to stock up for the season! Luckily, a ton of retailers in fashion, beauty and more are offering some amazing discounts during the look weekend. See some of the best ways to save right here, below!

OLD NAVY

Pre-Memorial Day Sale: 5/14 – 5/20

50% Off All Tees, 40% Off All Tanks & Swim, 30% Off All Dresses & Shorts

Memorial Day Sale Part 1: 5/21 – 5/24

50% Off All Tees, All Tanks, All Shorts & All Swim

30% Off All Dresses

Memorial Day Sale Part 2: 5/25 – 5/28

50% Off All Tees, All Tanks, All Shorts, All Swim & All Dresses

NORDSTROM — Half Yearly Sale — Now through June 3, Save up to 40% off makeup, shoes, women’s clothes, men’s clothes, bedding, bath, home decor and more

TOBI is offering up to 80% off select styles with the following deals:

Thursday, 5/24 – Saturday, 5/26 : Take up to 60% off select styles

Saturday, 5/26 – Monday, 5/28 : Enjoy 30% off sale on sale

Monday, 5/28 – Thursday, 5/31 : Indulge in all styles with 50% off site wide

KEDS — From 5/25-5/29: $20 off full priced orders of $75+

SEAFOLLY — 20% off store wide, In-store and online, Friday May 25 – Monday May 28, Online code: SUMMER20

DR. GROSS SKINCARE — 20% off site wide Friday, May 25th through Monday, May 28th.

Bed Head by TIGI — Buy 2, Get 1 Free TIGI products at Ulta.com, Dates: 5/25-5/28

BLACK OPAL BEAUTY : Save 15% Sitewide; Save on all purchases using code: MEMORIAL, Dates: now until 5/28 at 11:59pm EST

Cuvée Beauty — Debuting Cuvée Beauty Kit at $100 ($159 value); includes Shampoo, Conditioner, Essential Booster and travel size Champagne Spray and Première Treatment, as well as surprise gift. No end date. Free shipping over $40.

DHC Skincare — Complimentary Deep Cleansing Oil Mini (retail value: $5.50) with the purchase of $35.00, Dates: 5/25-5/28

MUSTELA — 30% off promotion on all products at MustelaUSA.com with code Memorial30, Dates: 5/25-5/28

Shu Uemura Art of Hair — Free Shipping on $30 purchase, 4 Samples & Free Shipping on $75 purchase, Free Shipping & complimentary Travel Size on $100 purchase, Free Shipping & 2 complimentary Travel Size on $120, Dates: 5/25-5/28

VICHY — Get 20% off all orders + a free gift with orders $50+! with code MEMORIAL, Dates: 5/25 – 5/29 2(X)IST (men & women): 25% off site-wide + $10 off every $100 (sale included) from 5/23-5/28.

Coalition LA & Motion by Coalition: Coalition LA (outerwear & apparel) & Motion by Coalition activewear will offer 25% off side-wide from 5/25-5/28 at 11:59pm. Use Code: MEMORIAL25 at Acrossatlas.com

DIANE GILMAN at HSN.com – May 26, 2018 (Beginning at 12 AM EST), 30% off Virtual Stretch Crop Skinny Denim

FRIDABABY — Valid now until July 2018, Use code SNOT20 for 20% off purchase. Also, get free shipping on any purchase over $25.

RACHEL RACHEL ROY — 30% off sitewide

MODCLOTH — 20% off full priced swim at ModCloth, 5/28/2018 @ 12am EST through 5/29/2018 at 11:59 pm EST online and in-stores.

ALLSWELL HOME — 5/24 – 5/28, Sale: 15% off the entire site with code LONGWEEKEND

DRAPER JAMES — Offer: Enjoy 25% Off Sale Online & In-store. Code: USA, Dates: 5/24-/5/28

Endless Summer: Endless Summer will offer up to 70% off sale items only, excludes new arrivals from 5/24- 5/28.

AmazingCosmetics — Thursday 5/24 through Monday 5/28, Use code MEMDAY20 for 20% off all products, site wide, excluding kits and gift cards

TRULY CLEAR — 12:01AM May 24 – 11:59PM May 29, FREE SHIPPING on all orders including members which save $5, that’s a $4.99 savings, using code FREESHIP

MASQUEOLOGY — Friday, May 25th – Monday, May 28th — MDW Promotion: 20% off sitewide of the customers total purchase, using code MEMORIAL20

ILLY — Offer: Save Up To 40% Off Sitewide on illy® Gourmet Coffee and Machines. Code: MAYMYSTERY. Dates: 5/21 – 5/29

RetailMeNot Exclusive Memorial Day Deals

Macy’s: Up to $25 Cash Back on Online Purchases

Up to $25 Cash Back on Online Purchases Big Lots: $30 Cash Back for In-Store Purchases of $140+ (redeem via the RetailMeNot app)

$30 Cash Back for In-Store Purchases of $140+ (redeem via the RetailMeNot app) Home Depot: $10 Cash Back for Online Purchases of $100+

$10 Cash Back for Online Purchases of $100+ Forever21: Up to $20 Cash Back on Online Purchases

Up to $20 Cash Back on Online Purchases Gilt: Up to $40 Cash Back on Online Purchases

HAVAIANAS — Dates: 5/24 – 5/28, 20% OFF if you spend $50 or More, 25% OFF if you spend $75 or more, 30% off if you spend $100 or more

FRAMEBRIDGE — Offer: 20% off ALL White Frames (white frames only.) Code: WHITEHOT. Dates: 5/23 – 5/28

WET Swimwear:

WET Swimwear will offer 30% off site-wide from 5/25-5/29. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Use Code: WETMEMORIAL2018

Aqua et Sol (men’s swimwear):

Aqua et Sol will offer 35% off site-wide from 5/25-5/28. Free 2-day shipping on domestic orders.

Fuzzy Babba (slippers & socks for men, women & children):

Fuzzy Babba will offer 20% off site-wide from 5/23-5/28.

Jemma Sands (jewelry & beachwear):

Jemma Sands will offer 25% off site-wide from 5/24-5/29. Use code: SUMMERLOVE18

Lane Bryant – (May 24-28) — 40% off Apparel, Accessories, Sleepwear and Swim. Doorbuster: Select Tanks – $10

Catherines – (May 25-28) 40% off Almost Everything. Amazing Deal: $16 Americana Butterfly Tee

FIVE AND TWO JEWELRY — SALE : 25% OFF FROM MAY 25-28 WITH CODE MDAY18

Little Me — 40% off all kid’s summer styles from 5/24-5/28.

French Toast: 40% off all polos, shirts and casual wear for children from 5/25-5/28. The sale extends to site-wide on Memorial Day with 40% off of everything (excluding clearance)!