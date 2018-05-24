Lionel Richie ‘Warming Up’ To Scott Disick & Sofia Romance: Why He’s Open To Them Having A Future Together

Lionel Richie is realizing that daughter Sofia’s romance with Scott Disick is more than just a ‘phase.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s warming up to the possibly his daughter having Scott’s baby.

Just three months ago Lionel Richie dismissed 19-year-old daughter Sofia‘s romance with 34-year-old Scott Disick as just a “phase.” Now that the father of three is reportedly pressuring the teenager to have his baby, the 68-year-old American Idol judge is having to face the fact that Scott could be around his daughter for life. “Lionel is warming up to Scott and if Scott and Sofia decide to have a baby he hope’s they are doing it for the right reasons and that it would lead to marriage or happen after marriage,” a source close to the legendary singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He wants the best for his little girl and if that includes Scott and if that includes a baby he will be there for her. He just wants her safe and healthy. So if Scott is that serious about her then Lionel is looking forward to having Scott be an important part of his life as well, because that is what is right,” our insider adds.

Scott and Sofia were first linked last May when they were hanging out in Cannes, but the she was just 18-years-old at the time and shot down any romance rumors because it would have been really gross. “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #Relax,” she wrote to her Twitter then followed it up in June stressing, “The last time I’m gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I’m single and focused on friends, family and work. #againrelax.”

Well, Sofia was either lying or their friendship turned into something more as a month after she turned 19 in Aug. of 2017, they were officially a couple, photographed making out and even going Instagram official with pics together on their pages. Somehow against all odds the unlikely pair is still together, and Sofia has even settled in to playing a potential stepmom to Scott’s three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39. Now he reportedly wants to get Sofia pregnant, but not for all the right reasons. “He loves living a lavish lifestyle and pushing Sofia to have a baby is a way into her wealthy family,” a source told Life & Style magazine. Lionel is worth north of $200 million so getting an heiress to have his child would make Scott set for life.