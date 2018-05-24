Lil Tay & Mom Defend Her Shocking Instagram Antics On ‘GMA’: I ‘Ignore’ The Haters

Lil Tay and her mother are defending the 9-year-old’s videos on social media which feature her cursing and sometimes pretending to do drugs. Watch the shocking interview that has online critics outraged!

Lil Tay, 9, is the latest online sensation whose rose to superstardom through outspoken videos, where she claims to be the “youngest flexer of the century.” Now, the aspiring rapper and her mother are defending Tay’s actions, where many have called inappropriate, offensive and out of control. Angie, Tay’s mother, is “proud” of her daughter, who she described as “well-mannered and a great kid, well-behaved,” when they sat down with ABC News‘ Juju Chang. Nonetheless, that “Well-mannered” side of Tay isn’t shown to her fans on the internet because Angie said her daughter is “just entertaining people” online.

In her videos, Tay can be seen counting large amounts of cash, which she claims belongs to her, sitting in luxury cars, donning designers clothing such as Gucci, and cussing repeatedly. “People think it’s funny, I guess, cause I’m 9 years old and I’ve accomplished so much,” Tay, who has over two million followers on Instagram said. “I’m the youngest flexer. I can do anything I like. If they don’t believe me, I don’t care.”

Many have said the 9-year-old behaves in such a way because her family is exploiting her to make money. However, Tay slammed the critics who believe that. “No one is forcing me to do this,” she said, adding that “it’s not true” that her mother “wants to make money off me.”

When Chang tried to make Tay realize that these videos and images will follow her for the rest of her life, the 9-year-old said, “This is my decision.” She added, “I am happy with what I am doing,” she added.

As for the online haters who claim what she’s doing is wrong in harsh comments on her Instagram page, Tay doesn’t pay them any mind. “I don’t read them (the comments), cause I don’t waste my time on people that don’t like me,” she admitted. And, her mother does the same. “All the haters, they want to get attention from her,” Angie said of her daughter. “Because right now, she’s famous. And she has a passion. Passion and a dream.”

While Tay is portrayed as a tough, young “flexer” online, her mother said she is a straight-A student in school. Tay also enjoys ice skating, piano, and ballet. Angie added that Tay is going to be home-schooled now that the family has moved from Canada to Hollywood.

Although her Instagram bio claims her Instagram account is “managed by management team,” Tay said that her mom “doesn’t run social media.” — “I run my own Instagram,” Tay said.

Tay has even garnered the attention from Hollywood stars, such as Snoop Dogg, who recently shared a video on Instagram that appears to show Tay being coached on what to say by her older brother. Snoop slammed the video with a caption that said in part, “She need to be in school learning how to be a little girl.”

When asked about whether she was being coached or told what to do by someone else for her videos, Tay responded, “It’s all me.”