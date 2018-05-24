Kourtney Kardashian Vs. Sofia Richie: Who Takes The Hotter Mirror Selfies?

Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian love a good mirror selfie. Who does it better: Scott Disick’s current or former flame?!

“It’s like looking in a mirror,” Kourtney Kardashian, probably, while looking through Sofia Richie‘s Insta. Sofia, 18, who is dating Scott Disick, continues to look eerily similar to Disick’s ex Kourtney. Now, the two are becoming the queens of mirror selfies. Jus two days ago, Kourt posted a sexy mirror pic in a cropped navy top and matching sweatpants, showing off her new chopped fringe. Also two days ago, Sofia debuted her new short hair in a mirror selfie. Are these dark hair beauties doing this on purpose?!

Unlike Sofia’s mirror selfies, which are usually taken standing up, Kourtney’s are typically on the floor in provocative positions. One of our recent faves of the mom of three was her pic straddling BF Younes Bendjima, while showing off her Calvin undies. Kourt was rocking unbuttoned jeans and a Calvin Klein bralette while sitting face-to-face with Younes, who was shirtless. The pic was super hot and possibly the best mirror selfie of all time. Sofia hasn’t put up one of she and Scott, but mirror pictures are definitely a frequent occurrence on her Insta feed. The model rocked a cropped sweatshirt that showed off her toned tummy, and wild bedhead in another mirror pic, that she edited to have a vintage vibe.

Kourtney rocked a pair of hot pink boots that were also pants in another closet mirror selfie, were she posed with her legs apart and covered up her chest. Sofia’s most provocative mirror selfie, on the other hand, was during her pre-Scott Disick days. The teen took a typical bathroom mirror pic, but rocked a pair of white undies and a white cropped top. At this point, her hair was bleach blonde and a mess in the photo.

There’s no denying, both ladies are hot and know how to strike a pose for the mirror and the camera, at the same time — a skill that not many have. Who do you think takes the hottest mirror selfies?!