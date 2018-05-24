Kourtney Kardashian Gets Super Romantic Gift From Younes Bendjima On Dating Anniversary

Awww! BF Younes Bendjima sent Kourtney Kardashian the sweetest gift to mark their one-year anniversary! Check out the amazing photo right here!

It’s quite possible Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her younger beau Younes Bendjima, 25, are the cutest couple in Hollywood at the moment. Whether they are partying at Coachella or soaking up the sun on a beach somewhere together, they continually prove that age is just a number when you’ve found someone special! And now the attractive duo has us swooning again! This Wednesday, May 24, marks their one-year anniversary as a couple and the hunky young model decided to gift his GF a gorgeous bouquet of roses to celebrate the special day!

“365 days of love,” Kourtney captioned a photo of the thoughtful gift, along with a heart. Love it! These 2 are completely adorable! Things are going so well between these them that, rumor has it, Kourt is considering moving to Paris with Younes! “Younes relocated to LA to be closer to Kourtney and as much as he loves California, he’s missing Paris,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s dreaming of moving to Paris with Kourtney.” However, her ex and baby daddy Scott Disick was not happy about this news!

“Scott’s promised Kourtney a huge battle if she goes through with her plans to move to Paris with Younes and his kids,” another insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s the one holding all the cards,” and though there’s some risk that Scott could actually take legal action, “Kourtney isn’t worried,” we’re told. “Mostly because she doesn’t take Scott’s threats seriously anymore. And even if he does decide to take her to court, she’s sure she’d win so it’s really not stressing her.”

If Younes and Kourt do decide to move to France together, let’s hope it doesn’t lead to a custody battle! In the meantime, stay tuned for more amazing moments from this picture-perfect couple!