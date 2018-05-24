Kim Zolciak’s Sexiest Photos: Bikinis, Gorgeous Selfies & More

Kim Zolciak makes sure that she’s never tardy when it comes to sharing her sexiest selfies, bikini photos and more. We’ve got all of her hottest looks, right here.

Hot mama! Kim Zolciak is a mother of six, yet her figure is to die for. She just celebrated a milestone birthday when she turned 40 on May 19, and showed off that her bikini body is better than ever on a beach getaway. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star flaunted her now-sizeable booty in a tiny thong, while her barely-there top could hardly contain her boobs. Hubby Kroy Biermann, 32, couldn’t get enough it of it and took plenty of pics of his sexy wife which she posted to her Instagram account. She went standup paddle boarding and wrote “These last 48 hrs have been a dream! Party with family and friends and now the beach for a short getaway 😍 #ThisIs40Baby.”

Kim absolutely loves going to the beach, and the white shores of the Florida panhandle have been a favorite quick getaway spot for her and the fam. Sometimes she brings her kids along while other times she makes adults-only trips with her honey Kroy. The couple will be celebrating seven years of wedded bliss — and four small children together — in Nov. of 2018, and she makes sure to include him in her sexy selfies at the beach. They look so in love, as he plants sweet kisses on his beloved wife’s neck. She’s never shy about sharing selfies in her array of many bikinis, being sure to show off her enviable cleavage.

Kim is so pretty without makeup and isn’t afraid to post sexy au natural selfies wearing nothing but a little bit of lipstick. She also goes all out with super glam looks where she goes over the top in heavy makeup and wild hair extensions or wigs. With her two reality shows Don’t Be Tardy and RHOA, we’ve seen her in both ways and she tends to shine with the less is more approach because she has such perfect skin. She’s admitted that she gets lip injections to give her a puffier pout, but at least she’s open about it. We’ve got a gallery of Kim’s 21 sexiest selfies, bikini shots and more right here.