Kim Kardashian’s Sexy Anniversary Gift For Kanye West Revealed: It’s His ‘Favorite’

Kim Kardashian finally revealed what she got Kanye West for their anniversary & it’s all about turning him on! Check out Kim’s sexy present for Kanye here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, just made a major alteration to her appearance in celebration of her fourth wedding anniversary to Kanye West, 40. That’s right, the reality TV star has dyed her hair blonde again, because that’s the way Kanye likes it! While showcasing her new makeover in a tweet, Kim wrote, “Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s @kanyewest’s favorite 🔥💋🔥”. Recently, Kanye took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion by penning a sweet tribute to her. “[G]ratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me,” he wrote. “I’m deeply grateful and purely happy.” While you wish a Kimye a happy fourth anniversary, check out Kim’s new look below!

In addition to showing off her new makeover, Kim also posted a photo from their wedding on Instagram, writing in the caption, “4 years down and forever to go….” Kim went on to say, “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary.” It’s official — these two are still so in love!

We reported earlier how Kim was actually nervous that Kanye wouldn’t write anything about their anniversary, after the rapper tweeted about his upcoming album before talking about her. “Kim is hoping Kanye does not forget it’s their anniversary,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye has been so busy traveling and working, Kim has been feeling a bit neglected.”

Well, despite Kim’s fears of being overlooked on their anniversary, Kanye came through in a big way on Twitter! Congrats, you two. And to everyone else — we’ll keep you posted if Kim dyes her hair back!