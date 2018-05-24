Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Why She’s Halted All Talk Of Marriage After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian may have taken Tristan Thompson back after his cheating scandal, but they ‘have a long way to go’ before she’s ready to consider marrying him.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is in no rush to marry Tristan Thompson, 27! “Khloe and Tristan have a long way to go before she agrees to get married again,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has gone back and forth about making a commitment with Tristan since having True, but right now, if he were to propose, she would probably say no.”

The NBA star’s busy schedule is partly to blame for his girlfriend’s stance – but his cheating scandal is obviously the biggest issue at hand. “Tristan is so wrapped up in work. They haven’t had any time to repair the damage done to their relationship. Khloe is still sad, hurt and embarrassed over everything that happened between them,” the insider continued. “She has major trust issues and is going to need a lot of healing before she can feel secure enough to take the next step with Tristan. They are both hoping at the end of the NBA season they can escape together somewhere, work on the relationship and figure out their future.”

While Tristan’s past behavior is certainly SUPER shady, he’s at least stepping up when it comes to caring for his and the reality star’s daughter. “Right now Tristan is being the perfect boyfriend and baby daddy — loving, attentive, doting, and sweet. He hasn’t made a wrong step since the cheating scandal broke,” a Kardashian insider shared with HL. “Everyone is just hoping it can last though. A leopard rarely changes its spots, and nobody thinks Tristan can keep up the perfect partner act for too long.” Let’s hope for Khloe and his baby’s sake, he figures his s*** out.