Jennifer Lopez Wears Over $2 Million In Tiffany Diamonds For ‘Dinero’ Video — See Pics

Can we have Breakfast at Tiffany’s with J-Lo? She wears over $2 million of Tiffany & Co jewelry in her ‘Dinero’ music video, including a 68 carat necklace. See her extravagant looks below!

With a song called Dinero, you have to bring the cash and bling to the music video! Jennifer Lopez, 48, looks hot as hell in her latest video, which was released on May 24. Wearing La Perla and Agent Provocateur lingerie while grilling meat, as one does, she’s literally dripping in diamonds. She’s wearing STACKS of Tiffany rings, plus bracelets, necklaces and earrings in the video. In one look, while wearing a white Dennis Basso fur coat, she’s rocking $250,000 worth of jewelry. She’s rocking yellow and white diamond earrings, and a whopping 15 rings! Most are platinum and diamonds, with a few 18k gold rings added for good measure.

When she joins Cardi B in bed, check out that massive diamond and platinum necklace. It’s more than 68 carats and “took over five months to hand set by Tiffany’s legendary craftsmen,” according to the brand. The price is “available upon request” which translates to a lot of money. It’s from the new Tiffany Paper Flowers Collection. She also wears $95,000 chandelier earrings, two large bracelets that cost $750,000 combined, as well as seven smaller bracelets, ranging from $15,000 to $55,000 each. For this look, she is also rocking 15 rings, stacked on multiple fingers.

Usually for music videos or red carpets, jewelry is on loan and has to be returned. But honestly, if Jennifer wanted to keep anything, she can definitely afford it! She will be raking in the Dinero with this song — it’s such a summer jam!