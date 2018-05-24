‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Premiere Preview: Romeo Steps In To Make Sure Kristinia & Briana Don’t Fight

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ season 4 premieres May 24, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Romeo playing the ultimate peacekeeper. Plus, he interrogates Egypt’s new boyfriend!

Romeo Miller’s just trying to have a good time with no drama. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Romeo shows up to a party and poses for a picture with pal Kristinia DeBarge. Just when the pictures are about to be taken, Briana Latrise shows up and photobombs them.

Kristinia is not happy about it. She just keeps on drinking her wine, but she is throwing major shade with her eyes. “I didn’t know we were in high school,” Kristinia says in the confessional. Romeo tries to defuse the situation by talking to Briana.

Romeo then notices Egypt Criss at the party with her new boyfriend, Sam. “I’m not one to judge, and I don’t know Sam, but imma stay woke,” Romeo says. “Imma stay woke because Egypt is like my little sister. That’s the princess of the clique.”

The synopsis for this season reads: “Angela Simmons (Rev Run’s daughter), opens up for the first time about a devastating breakup and facing public scrutiny. Vanessa Simmons yearns to be closer to her sister, Angela, but new business opportunities lead to a dramatic, sibling rivalry. Romeo (Master P’s son) finds himself chasing after the “one that got away” to running to New Orleans with his pops to save an incarcerated family member who goes on a hunger strike! Meanwhile, Damon “Boogie” Dash’s (Damon Dash’s son) addiction spirals out of control when his little sister’s life becomes endangered. Briana (Mary J. Blige’s stepdaughter) teams up with Dame to save Boogie’s life and plot a surprise intervention. With her checkered family history, Kristinia (James DeBarge’s daughter) musters the courage to meet with her long-lost cousin Kyndall Ferguson (El DeBarge’s daughter) while she plans a life changing move to Vegas to further her music career.

Meanwhile, Tyran Moore (Sandra “Pepa” Denton’s son) comes to visit his mother to mend broken ties, and unleashes years of pent up resentment growing up under her fame in family therapy. Egypt (Pepa Denton’s daughter) has a new beau, but not everyone trusts his intentions with the princess of hip hop, including Egypt’s cousin, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis. A shotgun wedding in Vegas shocks all!

Growing Up Hip Hop season 4 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.