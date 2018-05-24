Did Amber Rose Cheat On 21 Savage With One Of His Friends? — Shocking New Report

Did Amber Rose & 21 Savage break up in March after she cheated on him? A new bombshell report claims her alleged tryst was with a friend of his!

Amber Rose, 34, and 21 Savage, 25, broke up in March under mysterious circumstances, but one new report offers up a wild explanation: Amber allegedly cheated on 21 Savage with someone he was close to. The new report by Celebrity Insider claims that she was allegedly unfaithful with someone whom 21 knows. “Amber cheated on 21 with one of his friends. She feels horrible about it. That’s why she’s still the one in love while 21 is over her,” a source told Celebrity Insider. Well, that would definitely be enough of a reason to end a two-year relationship.

This new rumor comes just days after Amber gushed about 21, calling the rapper her “heart and soul” in an emotional Instagram post. However, two parts of her message about him are now really suspect in light of this new report. Without any sort of context, Amber wrote in her Instagram post that the Internet portrays her as a “heartless person”. Amber also went on to write, “I don’t care who you see me in a picture with or who the Internet associates me with because The Internet is fake af and they pull stories out of their asses for click bait”. Could this person the Internet associates with Amber be 21 Savage’s friend?

What’s even more wild is 21 apparently responded to her Instagram message by writing the following post (before quickly deleting it): “you cross me once it’s f*#% you for life.” This response would make it seem that he’s definitely not returning her sentiments. All in all, 21’s reaction would be consistent with this new cheating rumor. Time will tell whether either of these two former lovers will comment on reports of Amber’s alleged infidelity.