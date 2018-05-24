Carmelo Anthony Can’t Stop Laughing After Fan Says Kyle Korver Is A Better Player Than Him

Kyle Cover, a better baller than Carmelo Anthony? After seeing a fan make this argument online, Melo had three words for anyone who thinks Kyle’s more successful than him: ‘F*ck outta here.’

“Saw this on Twitter today,” Instagram user All.NBA.Riddles posted on may 23, sharing a picture that said Kyle Korver, 37, was “a better NBA player” than Carmelo Anthony, 33. “Obviously, Melo’s career has been better but has Korver had a better season?” Considering that Kyle’s Cleveland Cavaliers are still in the NBA Playoffs while Melo’s Oklahoma City Thunder were bounced in the first round, it’s clear why someone might get behind Kyle. Melo, on the other hand, was not having any of it.

“WOWWWWW,” he said on the post. “Had to comment on this one.” He also added three “laughing so hard that tears are coming out of my face” emojis. He finished up his dunking on this argument by adding “FOH.” This, for those who don’t know, is short for “f*ck outta here,” as in “take this argument that Mr. Kyle Korver is somehow better than me and get the ‘f*ck outta here’ with such balderdash.’ “ Or something like that.

While Melo’s clearly going to say he’s the better player, what are the actual stats? Both men were drafted in 2003, so it’s easy to compare these two. Melo’s season averages are slightly better than Kyle’s, according to Yahoo! Sports. Melo averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 2018, with Kylie averaging 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Career wise, Melo also averages 24.1 points per game whereas Kylie’s only putting up 9.9. The main stat that Kyle fans will use to say that he’s better than Melo is 3-pointers. Kylie made 44% of his shots behind the arc this season, while Melo only netted 35.7%.

Carmelo took this to heart and had to comment 4 times straight LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/2jq2yfc2IQ — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) May 23, 2018

If Kyle wins a ring with LeBron James, 33, and the rest of the Cavaliers, that would practically win the “who’s better” argument. Kyle joined the Cavs in 2017, after spending a handful of seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. During this trade, no one seemed to check his date of birth, because after the May 21 game, people were shook to realize he was 37. After putting up 14 points, fans were shocked to think that the Cavs’ “2nd best player” was three-years shy of 40.