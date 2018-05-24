‘The Bachelor’s Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are Having Wild Sex: There’s ‘Major Fireworks’

Word has it, the ‘Bachelor’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s love life is white hot! However, it’s also off limits to fans. Get all the EXCLUSIVE details right here!

Did you lose your mind when Bachelor alums Ashley Iaconetti, 30, and Jared Haibon, 26, revealed that they are dating now! Of course you did! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning just how hot and heavy this relationship has gotten! “They definitely have major fireworks… they can hardly keep their hands off each other when they’re together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And Ashley has said that they’re connection is more intense than she even imagined it would be.” Whoa!

However, the insider added that although this passionate romance is going well, talking publicly about their sex life just isn’t going to happen. “Ashley‘s extremely private when it comes to what she and Jared have and haven’t done together in the bedroom,” the source added. “They made a pact to keep the details to themselves, so when people ask her she gets very tight-lipped.” It looks like we’re going to have to rely on others for juicy details on this steamy romance going forward.

As fans know, Ashley Iaconetti decided to share their relationship with fans on an episode of The Story of Us. Since, Jared has been asked about just how physical their romance has gotten — and he quickly shut the questions down! While chatting with fellow hosts Dean Unglert and Vanessa Grimaldi on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, he was asked what the sex was like. He promptly stated: “I’m not answering that. You should know better than that. Obviously that’s been a topic over the last few years for Ashley, so I’m not really talking about that.” Yikes. Awkward! Although we certainly don’t blame them!