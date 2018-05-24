‘Jersey Shore’ Recap: Pauly Pulls The Ultimate Prank By Inviting Angelina For A Surprise Visit

Angelina is back in the ‘Jersey Shore’ house on the show’s May 24 episode! Check out our recap to find out why she returned — and what went down when she arrived!

On the ninth episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley head home to spend some time with their kids, leaving Deena Cortese alone with the boys in Miami. The boys don’t want to deal with Deena on their guys’ weekend, though, so they surprise her with a trip to see her husband in New Jersey. Finally, the four guys get to have a night out to themselves, and Pauly D brings home a girl who happens to look just like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex, Sammi Sweetheart. Unfortunately, Pauly’s night with the look-alike is cut short — Ronnie seems to get a little jealous, and calls a cab right in the middle of the hookup to kick her out. Awkward!

Luckily, Pauly doesn’t hold any resentment over Ronnie, and boys’ weekend continues as planned. Mixed in with shots of the girls and their families (so cute!), we get to see the guys test drive some fast, expensive cars in Miami, and things are completely drama-free…until Pauly decides to spring the ultimate surprise on the rest of his crew. In an effort to see if Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is really a changed man, he decides to invite someone from the group’s past for a visit — Angelina Pivarnick!

When Angelina was briefly on the show seasons one and two, she didn’t get along with anyone, particularly Mike, Snooki and JWoww. So, Pauly keeps the invite a secret from Mike and the girls, and the anticipation of how they’ll react when Angelina arrives is higher than ever.

6 EPISODES. LEFT. Are you f*cking ready for what’s to come? #JSFamilyVacation continues next Jerzday at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/XVAEnCoTJa — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 18, 2018

The look on Mike’s face is priceless when he opens the door to Angelina’s knock — he literally looks like he saw a ghost! After the two jokingly roast each other for a second, though, they quickly put the drama in the past, hug it out, and apologize to one another. So, it’s true: Mike really IS a nice guy now!

Meanwhile, the girls are in a great mood when they touch down in Miami, but they have NO idea what they’re about to walk into! We’ll have to wait and see how they handle it next week…