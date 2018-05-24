’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Sneak Peek: Nicole Worries About Azan’s Visa Getting Approved

Nicole just can’t catch a break. ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ is airing an all-new episode on May 27, and this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek features Nicole fretting over Azan’s visa troubles.

Nicole, 24, just wants to start the rest of her life with her fiance, Azan, 25, but they’re just encountering every obstacle possible. In this 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? EXCLUSIVE preview, Nicole tries to figure out what’s going on with Azan’s visa. “My fiance, Azan, and I applied for the K-1 visa together in the United Sates, and Azan had his visa interview today, and I literally just want to know what’s going on,” Nicole says in the clip.

She’s waited all day to talk to him, and when he does, the connection isn’t great. Azan reveals that he’s going to have bring a new paper and have a witness sign it to prove he and Nicole are together, even though they’ve been together for over 2 years. He then reveals that it could take a week or even 10 days to get an answer about the visa.

“It’s so exhausting working so hard to get to this point, and then it’s frustrating to still have to wait for an actual answer from them,” Nicole continues in the spinoff preview. “If Azan’s visa is denied. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Nicole’s mom thinks something shady is up with Azan. “My mom has doubts about Azan because I’ve been supporting him financially because it’s hard for him to get a job in Morocco,” Nicole explains. “But for me, I just can’t put a price on being with someone I want to marry forever.” Will Azan prove to be the man Nicole thinks he is in the end? Or will he break her heart?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 3 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.