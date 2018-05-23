‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Win Season 36?

Six are left, but only one will be named the winner of season 36 of ‘Survivor’ by the end of the May 23 episode. Follow along with our live blog of the ‘Ghost Island’ finale here!

Angela Perkins, Sebastian Noel, Donathan Hurley, Laurel Johnson, Wendell Holland Jr. and Domenick Abbate are the remaining six contestants competing to win $1 million on Survivor: Ghost Island — and there are plenty of advantages still in play. Sebastian is in possession of an extra vote, while Wendell and Domenick both have hidden immunity idols in their back pockets, and Dom also has a fake idol he can use to trick someone out.

Back at camp, Dom and Wendell are leery that Donathan is no longer loyal to their alliance (which also includes Laurel), but they still may not be ready to take him out. They discuss the possibility of going for Sebastian at the next vote instead (as a viewer, this is pretty flabbergasting: Sebastian hasn’t done much of anything this entire game, and should be a shoe-in to take to the end and easily beat). Obviously, winning immunity is huge at this point.

At the immunity challenge, the players have to navigate a massive maze, then solve a difficult puzzle at the end. It’s a close finish, but Wendell wins immunity. He has a tough decision to make, though: Pick just two people to join him for a steak dinner reward. Wendell decides to go with Sebastian (to repay him for the loved ones reward) and Angela (because she hasn’t eaten lately). Well, that’s what he says, at least.

Laurel sees right through Wendell, though, and questions her ally’s decision to give fuel to Angela, who Laurel considers to be a threat in immunity challenges. She worries the Wendell is ready to turn on her. In simple terms: Laurel’s pissed…and claims she’s ready to go after the big dogs once and for all.

At the reward, Wendell, Sebastian and Angela agree to vote for Donathan, but Sebastian has that extra vote in his back pocket and is ready to make a move and vote out Domenick. He fills Angela and Donathan in on the plan to use the extra vote, and it should all go seamlessly — until Angela spills the big secret to Domenick. Domenick urges Angela to vote with him and Wendell for Sebastian, but Laurel is still the wild card. If she goes with Sebastian and co., Dom is gone.

Like Donathan has in the past, Dom blows up at tribal council, and exposes the fact that he knows all about the plan to use the extra vote. He pulls out two immunity idols, but of course, us viewers know that only one of them is real. Before the vote is cast, Dom gives Jeff his fake immunity idol, and it’s up to the tribe to decide whether or not they believe it actually has any power.

Once everyone’s voted, Dom shares the truth about the idol, but reveals he’s going to make a $1 million gamble by NOT playing his real one. Was he convincing enough? It turns out his acting did the trick, and Sebastian is voted out. He didn’t use the extra vote, either, and so that advantage remains cursed!

At the next immunity challenge, the players have to navigate water and land obstacles, then, of course, complete a puzzle. Wendell wins the challenge, guaranteeing himself a spot in the final four. This vote is also the last chance for him to use his hidden immunity idol, so he’ll have the opportunity to potentially play it for someone else. This could be his chance to take out Dom, his biggest ally…but also his biggest competition.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!