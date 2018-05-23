Wendell Holland Jr.: 5 Things To Know About Dominant ‘Survivor’ Finalist

Wendell Holland Jr. is a frontrunner to win season 36 of ‘Survivor,’ but we won’t know for sure until the finale concludes on May 23! Before the episode airs, gets to know him here!

1. What’s his journey been on ‘Survivor’? For the first few episodes of Survivor: Ghost Island, Wendell Holland Jr. stayed under the radar on the Naviti tribe, while Domenick Abbate and Chris Noble’s feud dominated airtime. At the swap, though, his tight alliance with Dom came to light. On the new Naviti tribe, Wendell also formed an incredibly close bond with Laurel Johnson, unbeknownst to most other tribe members at the time. Wendell, Dom, Laurel and Laurel’s closest ally, Donathan Hurley, became a tight-knit group that stuck together for a majority of the next tribal councils. However, as the game progressed, Laurel wanted to remain loyal to Wendell, while Donathan was ready to make a move, losing his spot in the tight alliance during the penultimate episode. Thanks to his strategic and dominating gameplay, as well as hidden immunity idol in his back pocket, Wendell is a shoe-in to win this season of Survivor — so long as Dom isn’t in the final 3 with him!

2. He left a good job to be on the show. Before he decided to sign up for Survivor, Wendell worked in the legal field. However, when he got the call to finally get the chance to play Survivor, he left his job to be on the show. As a longtime Survivor fan, it was simply Wendell could not pass up! Upon returning home, he became the owner of a furniture company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

3. He’s very close with his family. Wendell had quite an emotional reunion with his dad, Wendell Sr., on Survivor, and he admitted in his pre-show interview that everything he’s does in life is in hopes of making the lives of his family members better.

4. He’s athletic. Playing basketball is one of Wendell’s hobbies, and as he’s proven in the Survivor challenges — he’s quite an athletic dude!

5. He’s a longtime ‘Survivor’ fan. Wendell has always dreamed of being on Survivor, because he’s watched the show himself for years. He compares himself to previous winner Jeremy Collins — a guy with a good heart, but also a competitive edge!