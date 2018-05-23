‘DWTS’ Athletes: Who Came In 2nd Place? Runner-Up Announced After Reveal Cut From Broadcast

We all know that Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson took home the mirrorball trophy for ‘DWTS’ season 26, but who got second place? We have the identity of the runner-up here!

The Dancing With The Stars season 26 finale was such a whirlwind that ABC was forced to cut the runner-up announcements from the live broadcast! While we saw the grand moment when Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson won the entire competition, who came in third and second place was left a mystery. Fortunately, the answer to that important question has been revealed. Was John Norman or Tonya Harding the first runner-up?

“Due to time constraints, we were unable to announce the Mirrorball runners-up during the live show of the Dancing with the Stars: Athletes’ finale,” a spokesperson for BBC Studios, which produces the show, told Entertainment Tonight. “The combination of the judges’ scores and America’s votes resulted in football cornerback Josh Norman and his partner Sharna Burgess placing second, and ice skating Olympian Tonya Harding and her partner, Sasha Farber, placing third.”

There you have it! It was definitely a close race. Viewers honestly had no idea who would get second and third place, since both teams did so well, and got such similar scores! During the finale, Tonya and Sasha started the night out with a graceful Viennese Waltz to “The Time of My Life” by David Cook. They got a 26 out of 30 for that one. Later, they did a totally fun and energetic freestyle to “I Will Survive” by The Pussycat Dolls. They got a standing ovation and a perfect 30 score!

As for Josh and Sharna, their first routine was a lively Foxtrot to “Conqueror” by the Empire cast. That earned them a 27 out of 30. During the freestyle round, they performed a football-themed routine to “Walk on Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called it Sharna’s best choreography EVER! They got a perfect 30 score as well. Ultimately, second place went to Josh and Sharna, but we wouldn’t have been surprised if Tonya and Sasha took it. Congratulations to everyone involved!