‘AGT’ Season 13: The Premiere Date, Judges & More You Need To Know

‘America’s Got Talent’ is right around the corner, and season 13 is going to be a memorable one. From the premiere date to scoop about the contestants, here’s what you to know before the show comes back!

1. America’s Got Talent is returning just in time for summer. AGT season 13 will premiere May 29 at 8 p.m. on NBC. The show will air through the summer, so your DVRs will be jam packed! Last season, 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer took home the grand prize. The expectations for season 13 are already sky high!

2. All of your judges and host are back! Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel are returning as your beloved America’s Got Talent judges. Tyra Banks, who made her debut as AGT host in season 12, is coming back as well. This is one great and fun group! All the judges and Tyra will have a golden buzzer that will send 5 lucky contestants through to the live shows.

3. There will be a winter edition of AGT this year! If you need more AGT in your life, then America’s Got Talent: The Champions is the show for you. The show will feature contenders from past seasons of the show and from the show’s global spinoffs in 184 countries. The spinoff will showcase the best of the best! Simon will be returning for AGT: The Champions.

4. Season 13 will feature a contestant unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. There’s one contestant from this season who Simon says is one of the “biggest weirdos.” He told New York Daily News: “Some crazy magic, in fact she’s more than magic. She’s possessed and you know what? That sums up the season.” It’s kind of fitting for season 13, right?

5. The auditions have already taken place! The auditions were held in 10 cities last winter, including New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and Orlando. The audition shows will go through June and end July 10.