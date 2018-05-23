Wendy Williams Slams ‘Dumb’ Sofia Richie For Dating Scott Disick: ‘Kourtney’s Probably Laughing’

Wendy Williams thinks Sofia Richie’s modeling career is suffering because of her romance with Scott Disick! Now, she’s sending Lionel Richie a message about how to deal with his daughter! YIKES!

Wendy Williams, 53, is not here for the Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie‘s romance! The outspoken talk show host roasted Sofia, 19, during her show on May 23 and it wasn’t pretty. “No one wants to hang out with a 19-year-old girl who’s dumb enough to mess around with a 34-year-old father of three, especially when you got Richie riches,” Wendy said, after reporting that Sofia’s modeling career is apparently suffering. “Isn’t there something else you can do?” Wendy asked. She even advised the young model to figure out what to do about her future, other than being a “career girlfriend” to Scott. “Kourtney (Kardashian‘s) probably laughing at them,” Wendy finished.

The talk show host went on to claim that Sofia has signed on to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a report that has not been confirmed by the famous family. “I’m guessing Richie is going to get pregnant, or they’re going to get married,” Wendy said before taunting Kris Jenner, 62, for promoting the the family’s real-life drama in exchange for ratings. “Let us guess, which one’s going to happen, Kris?” Wendy said, sarcastically.

She then targeted Sofia’s father, Lionel Richie , 68, warning him that he needs to cut his daughter off financially. “Lionel there’s only one thing you can do, keep her off the money,” Wendy demanded. “If she wants to run around with Disick make her spend his money. Keep her off that money, Lionel. She’ll come back after she realizes she made a dumb mistake.”

This isn’t the first time Wendy’s went after the Richie family. She slammed Lionel for allowing Sofia to be involved with a man 15-years her senior, back in November 2017. And, she hasn’t let up ever since, clearly.

Scott and Sofia were first romantically linked in May 2017, when they were spotted cozying up on a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. Nonetheless, Sofia — who previously dated Justin Bieber, 23, in Sept. 2016 — denied that she and Scott were romantic at the time.