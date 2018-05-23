Sterling Brown: Shocking Video Of NBA Star Being Tasered By Police Over A Parking Violation

This is why NFL players want to take knees! Shocking police bodycam video has been released showing NBA star Sterling Brown being thrown to the ground and tasered over a minor parking violation.

This is just unacceptable and shameful. Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown was tasered and arrested over a minor parking violation in January by white police officers. Now the PD bodycam video has been released showing how the cops dramatically escalated a calm and simple situation into one in which Sterling was wrestled to the ground by multiple officers who were yelling for a taser, finally zapping the NBA star who can be heard screaming out in pain. Milwaukee’s police chief made the understatement of the year when he said that his officers “acted inappropriately” and were disciplined but not fired.

Sterling, 23, had parked his vehicle across two handicapped spaces outside a Milwaukee Walgreens when police approached him. The video shows that he was in no way combative or did anything to provoke a response out of officers. One asked him to take his hands out of his pockets and he responded that he was holding something. At that point at least five officers pounce on him and wrestle the 6’6″ shooting guard to the ground and begin yelling wildly for a taser. He was arrested for resisting or obstructing an officer, though no charges were ever filed.