Scott Disick Reportedly Pressuring Sofia Richie To Get Pregnant: Why He Wants Her To Have His Baby

Is Scott Disick going crazy trying to put a baby in Sofia Richie? The ‘KUWTK’ star reportedly wants to get Sofia pregnant ASAP, and the alleged reason is pretty outrageous!

Scott Disick already is a father of three, as he and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have a trio of adorable children – Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. Yet, he’s reportedly ready to start a family with Sofia Richie, 19, as Scott is “putting pressure on Sofia to have a baby,” an insider tells Life & Style magazine. Though the 34-year-old Scott is “crazy about” his teenage girlfriend, there’s supposedly an ulterior motive behind this reported baby madness. “He loves living a lavish lifestyle and pushing Sofia to have a baby is a way into her wealthy family.”

Uh, what? Sofia, as the daughter of living legend Lionel Richie, 68, (who is reportedly worth $200 million) is what Life & Style described as “set for life.” Scott, while reportedly worth $16 million, is becoming less than a secondary character on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and more of an “Oh yeah, that guy” on the show. With his shrinking role, Scott’s afraid of a shrinking bank account. “He’s concerned he’ll gradually be forgotten,” the insider says, “which will mean less endorsement money He’ll do whatever it takes to continue living the lifestyle he’s become accustomed to.”

Is it a bit odd that the man who’s practically related to Kanye West is allegedly living his life to the lyrics of “Gold Digger”? However, the chances of Sofia actually falling for this alleged push are slim, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com in March that after going on a vacation with Scott and his kids, she was “already over mommy duty.” Sofia – who is just nineteen years old for those who’ve forgotten — realized that even with all the nannies his father’s fortune could buy, it would take a ton of work to be a parent. “She is really young and no way ready to be a mom.”

Plus, Daddy might not feel so eager to foot the bill in case his daughter does wind up preggers. Lionel is not thrilled that Scott is dating his daughter, though he’s recently “softened” his stance on “The Lord.” Though, if Sofia were to decide to have a baby, Lionel would likely “get on board and …support” her, rather than risking his daughter – and possible grandchild – forever.