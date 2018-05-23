Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Reveals What Was Really Said At Royal Wedding

‘Bad Lip Reading’ hilariously took on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding and totally showed us what may have been said during the big day. Check out the knee-slapping funny video here!

Bad Lip Reading, a YouTube channel that often takes popular videos and dubs them with hilarious off-the-wall captions of what it looks like people are saying, totally took on the royal wedding of Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, and it was absolutely brilliant! From Harry telling Meghan there was a bad stench in the church during their vows to Prince William telling Harry they are nothing but puppets, we couldn’t stop laughing all the way through! The clever video starts off with the moment Harry and William were sitting together while waiting for the rest of the wedding party. William asks Harry how many animals he thinks he’s ever killed and he gives the ridiculous answer of “1, 693 giraffes.” William looks disturbed and hesitates before Harry asks him if he’s alright to which he replies, “not yet”.

The laughs don’t stop there either. The lip reading goes on to many pivotal moments of the ceremony including the moment Harry and Meghan were saying their vows. The incredible lip readings for those moments includes one in which Harry and Meghan answer who their favorite Harry Potter character is (they both say Hagrid) and one in which Harry tells Meghan that he got her a surprise golden unicycle. She wasn’t pleased and tells him, “that present is a fail”. The hilarious video even takes on Bishop Michael Curry‘s speech in which he talks about dog food and the choir from the wedding sings about none other than bikinis!

Although most of the amusing captions were absurd and all in good fun, it was great to be able to laugh at a ceremony that is supposed to be serious and proper. We’re so glad the wedding was as beautiful as it was and it definitely made us believe in love! We can’t wait to see what Bad Lip Reading has for us next!