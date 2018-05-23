Nikki Bella Dishes On Future With John Cena & Flat-Out Reveals If She Thinks They’ll End Up Together

Does Nikki Bella think things are officially over with John Cena? She dished on whether or not she thinks they’ll ever rekindle their romance in an interview!

Love felt like it died when Nikki Bella, 34, and John Cena, 41, announced they had called off their wedding on April 15. But all love might not be lost! Nikki opened up to Life & Style about the possibility of ending up with the WWE champion. While she didn’t walk down the aisle on May 5, she did reveal that she still kept the wedding dress, because she’s still holding out hope that she’ll end up with John. “I kept it because, honestly, I think that John and I will probably end up together,” the Total Bellas star told the magazine. “He is my best friend and I love him.”

The former couple began dating in 2012, and got engaged last year. But the wedding planning brought up some issues in their relationship, which concerned Nikki. “If it doesn’t feel right, if there is any type of hesitation, you have to figure it out and…[not] be afraid,” she said, adding that she’s the one who made the final decision to call off the wedding. “I just didn’t want to walk down that aisle and give those vows and have hesitation or have regret,” she continued. “The day I give those vows, I truly want to be with that person until death do us part, and I have that hope for John and I. I really do. But right now I just have to deal with the issues that gave me cold feet.”

Fans speculated that the Blockers star’s reluctance to have children may have been one of their problems, but he’s since confessed that he’d be willing to have a baby with his ex-fiancée. Nikki also confirmed that him not wanting kids wasn’t the deal-breaker that ended things. “I’m just in a period of my life that I really need to work on me,” she said. “A healthy me is a healthy us.”